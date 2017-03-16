Enterprise Police respond to morning gas station shootout

On March 15, 2017, at 12:00PM, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Liberty gas station located at 921 Rucker Blvd Enterprise, AL. During the initial investigation, it was determined that the suspects, occupying two separate vehicles, were involved in a verbal altercation in the Liberty parking lot. During the altercation, approximately twelve rounds were fired. The suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. There were no reported injuries.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) is investigating the shooting and asks that anyone with information regarding this crime to contact the Enterprise Police Department at (334) 347-2222 or leave us a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.