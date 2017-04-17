Latest News

EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF ST. SIMON HELPS CIC CHILDREN

The Episcopal Church Women of St. Simon on the Sound recently helped the kids of Children in Crisis by donating a check for $2,000.   
The donation was made possible from their recent Craft Fair and Rummage Sale.   The donation will be used for food, clothing and other needed items for the children living at the CIC Neighborhood.  
According to Ken Hair, CIC President & CEO, “This donation truly makes a difference and   we   are   very   thankful.  Our   Faith   Community support   really   helps   in   our  very important mission and taking care of the needs of our at-risk children.”
Children   in   Crisis,   Inc.   is   a   501(c)(3),   non-profit     charity   of   caring   people   working together   to   provide   homes   and   establish
hope   to   the   abused,   neglected,   and abandoned   children   of   our   community.  The   Children’s   Neighborhood  is   a   beautiful facility, built by the generous support of our community.  To learn more about Children in Crisis call 850-864-4242
