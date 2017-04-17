EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF ST. SIMON HELPS CIC CHILDREN

The Episcopal Church Women of St. Simon on the Sound recently helped the kids of Children in Crisis by donating a check for $2,000.

The donation was made possible from their recent Craft Fair and Rummage Sale. The donation will be used for food, clothing and other needed items for the children living at the CIC Neighborhood.

According to Ken Hair, CIC President & CEO, “This donation truly makes a difference and we are very thankful. Our Faith Community support really helps in our very important mission and taking care of the needs of our at-risk children.”

Children in Crisis, Inc. is a 501(c)(3), non-profit charity of caring people working together to provide homes and establish

hope to the abused, neglected, and abandoned children of our community. The Children’s Neighborhood is a beautiful facility, built by the generous support of our community. To learn more about Children in Crisis call 850-864-4242