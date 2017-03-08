ERNESTINE SMITH REYES 1927 – 2017

Ernestine Smith Reyes, age 90, of Freeport, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 6, 2017. She was born on February 4, 1927 in Milton, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond J. Reyes, USN Retired; her parents, Jacen and Jessie Mae Smith; and her brother, Edward Smith. She is survived by her loving children, Joey Reyes, Freeport, and Toni Livingston (Eric), Crawfordville, Fl.; her brother, Tommy Smith (Patricia), Freeport; her sisters, Shirley Benaquis and Sharon Huss, Scottdale, PA, and many nieces and nephews in the Northwest Florida area.

After living many years on Okaloosa Island, she and Raymond escaped to the serenity of Black Creek in the late 1970s. She was an avid fisherwoman and spent many days on the water catching panfish, bass, and mullet. She was known for catching mullet on small gold hooks for which she was written about in Florida Sportsman. She thanks all her friends for their time together fishing and playing cards and for their friendship and kindness. She was a member of the Eastern Star. A fish fry to celebrate her life will be held in the future.

