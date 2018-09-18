ESCAMBIA COUNTY MAN SHOT TWICE IN THE LEG DURING DRIVE-BY SHOOTING

An Escambia County man is recovering in hospital after an early-morning drive-by shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. on Coast Street. According to Sergeant Melanie Peterson with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the man was walking down the street when a silver Nissan drove past him and someone inside the car shot him twice in the thigh. The victim was not able to give deputies a description of the gunman or the vehicle model. If you know anything about the incident call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

