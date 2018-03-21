Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Backing Out of Budget Settlement

A budget settlement to end a dispute between ESCO and the Board of County Commissioners is completely off the table. The move comes from the Escambia County commissioners voted 3-2 last week in favor of a signed agreement with the sheriff’s office. Now the Sheriff David Morgan says no deal. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is backing out on a budget agreement signed during a meeting with the county leaders last week. “I think they got back and looked at it and they said we want more,” said County Administrator Jack Brown. Now county leaders are frustrated after an internal memo leaked over the weekend suggested what Administrator brown had said that the sheriff’s office looked at the signed agreement and wanted more. “It’s been very clear that the chief deputy couldn’t negotiate in good faith,” added Brown. It says the sheriff’s office is concerned over the details of how contributions to workers’ compensation, retirement, health care, and other benefits would work out. Commissioner Grover Robinson said he thought the agreement was a done deal. “We gave away a lot of constitutional authority in that agreement so the board by no means was totally agreeable which is why he had a 3 to 2 vote,” said Robinson. According to the signed agreement, starting in April the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office would have received $1 Million more for the fiscal year 2017 to 2018. That number increases to $2.6 million for the second and third fiscal years. And for the fourth fiscal year, it increases once again to $2.9 million. Reaching a total of $9.1 Million dollars in additional funding. “It’s a shame because I think a lot of people looked at the county’s position and said the county gave these guys so much what did the sheriff really give,” said Brown.

Share This Post





