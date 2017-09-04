ESCAMBIA MAN SENTENCED TO THREE CONSECUTIVE LIFE SENTENCES

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for child sexual abuse. Brian Lee Brown was convicted of capital sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age and three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim 12 to 15 years of age. Circuit Judge John Miller sentenced Miller to three three consecutive life sentences for each sexual battery county and three 15 year sentences consecutive to each other for the lewd or lascivious battery counts. In September 2016, a child disclosed that he was sexually abused by Brown over a seven year period.