Escaped yard debris, rapid wildfire growth and weather conditions has the Florida Forest Service reminding citizens to exert extreme caution

After battling numerous wildfires spurred from burning yard debris, the Florida Forest Service reminds citizens to exercise caution in order to reduce the likelihood of accidental fires.

The Florida Forest Service Wildland Firefighters are strategically placed throughout to respond and quickly contain fires. However, in the last week firefighters have been dispatched to numerous fires where rapid growth of 100 acres or more is being seen. These wildfires are the cause of escaped yard trash.

“People have become accustomed to the wet weather patterns we have been experiencing the last 4-5 years. They don’t expect to have wildfire issues especially in March and April, a time when residents are cleaning up their yards, burning leaves, twigs, and brush,” stated Chipola Forestry Center Manager, Johnny Sabo. “It’s been several years since we have had elevated wildfire activity, so we are urging caution when burning yard trash as this is predicted to be a very dry spring.”

Specialists have predicted that specific weather patterns would warrant a bad year for wildfires. As with any prediction, we all must exert extreme caution. Here are a few tips to ensure your ‘outdoor spring cleaning’ doesn’t go up in smoke:

NEVER leave a fire unattended

Keep water and yard tools handy, in case your fire escapes

Never burn on windy days

Build fires in an open, clean area away from other debris, trees or overhanging branches

Utilize designated fire rings or burn barrels, whenever possible

Make sure you meet required setbacks

If you have any questions or concerns about open burning, don’t hesitate to call the Chipola Forestry Center Dispatch Office at (850) 373-1801. Preventing wildfires is the responsibility of everyone. Each year in Florida there are hundreds of wildfires caused by escaped fires; individuals who burn carelessly. If a fire escapes your property, you can be held responsible for the cost of suppression and damage to your neighbor’s property.