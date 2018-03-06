EVELYN ALLEN HOKE 1946-2018

Mrs. Evelyn Allen Hoke, age 71, passed away Sunday, March 4, 2018. She was born on August 11, 1946, in Florala, Alabama, to Willard Allen and Mallie Carroll Allen. Mrs. Hoke was a resident of DeFuniak Springs and had lived most of her life in Okaloosa and Walton County. She graduated from Choctawhatchee High School in 1964. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked with the Department of Corrections for the State of Florida and was a school bus driver for the Okaloosa County School District. She enjoyed dancing, singing Karaoke, crocheting, and playing softball.

Mrs. Hoke was preceded in death by her father.

Mrs. Hoke is survived by her mother, Mallie Allen of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two sons, Bobby Hoke and wife Brooke of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and Keith Allen Hoke of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; her daughter Heather Rene Edwards and husband Eric of Freeport, Florida; two brothers, Buddy Allen and wife Betty of Crestview, Florida, and Ronnie Allen and wife Cheryl of Laurel Hill, Florida; her sister Judy Morgan and husband Dennis of Samson, Alabama; nine grandchildren, Kara Meroni and husband Brian, Bella Kenton, Kyle Ely, Katie Hagan and husband Paul, Gavin Allen Fleet, Kolby Hoke, Rylee Hoke, Jade Edwards, and Miranda Miller; and five great-grandchildren, Teddy, Jasie, Tripp, Carson, and Karter.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00~8:00 PM, Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 9, 2018, at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Joel Glenn officiating.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Ely, Gavin Fleet, Paul Hagan, Jared Allen, Josh McCreary, Kolby Hoke, and Eric Edwards. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the Limestone Cemetery in Darlington, Florida.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.