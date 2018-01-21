EVELYN KATHLEEN GANDY 1927-2018

Mrs. Evelyn Kathleen Gandy, age 90, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018. She was born on March 2, 1927 in Pensacola, Florida, to Robert Fred Moore and Mary Edna Susie O’Neal Moore.

Mrs. Gandy was a resident of DeFuniak Springs, Florida for most of her life. She was Baptist by faith, and was a member of Southwide Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She owned and operated Gandy’s Handy Pak Convenience Store on 331 South and also the Chinese Feather Flower Shop. She volunteered with Girl Scouts of America and the American Red Cross.

Mrs. Gandy was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband of 69 years, Douglas C. Gandy; one son, Terry T.C. Gandy; siblings, Calvin Moore, Doris Powell, Robert Moore, and Carrell Moore.

Mrs. Gandy is survived by her son, Gregory K. Gandy and (Phyllis) of Red Bay, Florida; daughter, Susan Renfroe and (John Gregory) Renfroe of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; grandchildren, Michelle Gandy, Christopher Gandy and (Melissa), Aaron Gandy and (Scott Gofta), and Douglas E. Gandy and (Heather); and ten great grandchildren.

A private burial was held at Southwide Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.