EVERS FUNERAL

Funeral arrangements have been set for former state senator Robert Gregory "Greg" Evers. A visitation for the popular Panhandle politician and farmer will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday evening at the First Baptist Church of Milton. The funeral service will be Tuesday at 1 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Milton officials said their church could handle about 1,000 people, making it one of the larger venues of worship in the area. Evers was not a member there. Evers, who was 62, died Monday night near Baker when his truck left Griffith Mill Road and became submerged in the water at Penny Creek Bridge. His body wasn’t discovered until Tuesday when a passing motorist called 911 after noticing the damaged guardrail and stopped to investigate. He told the 911 dispatcher that the creek was 18-feet deep in places and that he could only see the back of the vehicle.