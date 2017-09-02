EVERY CRESTVIEW YOUTH FOOTBALL TEAM SUSPENDED AFTER CONTROVERSY

The association that governs youth football in the Panhandle has suspended every team in Crestview for one week after two parents complained about a safety concern. The suspension affects more than 250 Crestview Area Youth Association athletes ranging from 5 to 12 years old. The decision was made Wednesday night during an emergency meeting of the Panhandle Youth Football Association’s board. “We had the CAYA program slander a league in which we all play to justify a loss,” PYFA President Cornell Tinner posted on Facebook after the meeting. “This is a case where the drama outweighs the compliant; and the concern outweighs the fun.” Three players on a Crestview team were injured during the Aug. 26 game in question. Two suffered concussions and the third has a badly sprained arm. All three were injured during plays involving a Niceville player who failed the initial weigh-in that would have prevented him from running the ball. In the 9-10 division of PYFA, players weighing more than 125 pounds are prevented from running the ball or tackling. The bylaws require each player to be weighed pre-game once, and only once, to make determinations.