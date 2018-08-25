F-35A LANDING GEAR COLLAPSES AT EGLIN AFB

A Safety Investigation Board is convening at Eglin Air Force Base after an incident involving an F-35A Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter. A news release from the 33rd Fighter Wing says the plane experienced an in-flight emergency around noon on August 23. The pilot returned to the base and landed safely. According to 33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs, the plane was parked when the front nose gear collapsed. The news release says fire crews responded immediately. The pilot was the only person on board and was not hurt. The plane is assigned to the 58th Fighter Squadron. Public Affairs Advisor Lena Lopez says the Safety Investigation Board (SIB) will be led by an officer from the 96th Test Wing, to ensure impartiality. The board convenes within a few days after an incident. Once assessments are turned in, the board submits a report, generally within 30 days. According to an Air Force fact sheet, the first part of the SIB is purely factual and becomes public record. The second part is privileged and is restricted from release outside the Air Force.

