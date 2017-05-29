FACEBOOK POST TRIGGERS MORE QUESTION ABOUT INMATE ABUSE AT OKALOOSA COUNTY JAIL

The Okaloosa County Jail has come under fire again after a Facebook post raised questions about incidents happening with the facility, including inmate abuse.

Thee latest salvo come from Breanne Tarallo, who described what she experienced while incarcerated for a month in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview.

Tarello said she was trying to take care of an inmate who had been diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and cancer. Tarallo went on to say the woman was in constant pain, required help to eat and did not know who or where she was.

Tarello said she “begged” the corrections officer to get the woman medical attention, but the request was denied.

The woman, identified as Lisa Kelly, struggled to the point that Tarello pushed a call button to summon medical attention, but was told by the corrections officer to not press the button “unless theyb are bleeding to death.”

A source who asked to remain anonymous told First News Now that medication was withheld from inmates at the facility, inmates were beaten, evidence was destroyed pertaining to any abuse, and one inmate – known only as Staci – was beaten while being take to the mental health section of the facility. Staci was pregnant at the time of the beating. Staci has since been sent to Lowell, the women’s prison near Ocala.

“The tough part about it is, inmates a lot of time don’t share accurate information with their bunkees,” Stephan Vaughn, director of the Okaloosa County Jail, said. “With this particular situation, we were made aware of it, and we looked into it, and we’re confident that she’s receiving proper medical care, and has received proper medical care the entire time.

Vaughn said the jail’s staff strives diligently every day to make sure that they do the right thing.

“[People] see a picture on Facebook and immediately jump to conclusions,” he said