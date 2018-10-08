FAIRHOPE WOMAN ATTACKED BY A FOX

A Fairhope woman says she was attacked by a fox Wednesday night. The woman posted on the Facebook group, “What’s Happening in Fairhope. That she was attacked on her back porch while feeding her cats. She writes, “just want to let everyone know to please be aware of your surroundings. There is another rabid fox roaming Fairhope..The woman says she was in the ER for hours getting shots and getting stitches, “it is a very small fox that came right out of dark and attacked me. Please keep kids and pets inside. This thing was vicious and determined. I live on Gayfer Rd. Near 181.” There have been several attacks by foxes in Baldwin County recently, many of them confirmed to have rabies. Fairhope police tell news five that they are investigating this as an animal attack, but so far have not confirmed the animal was rabid. The fox will have to be captured and tested to do so.

