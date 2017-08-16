FAITH BASED PROGRAMS FOR HOLMES COUNTY INMATES

Many see jail time as the answer for wrong doings, but the Holmes County Sheriff is working to change the way he and others interact with inmates. Sheriff John Tate has started several faith-based programs, hoping to change inmates’ lives and keep them from coming back to jail. He’s started the Faith Pod program to allow those who want to turn their lives around to live in the same environment together. Inmate baptisms have also become very popular. Several dozen inmates have been baptized right outside the jail over the past several months. “You’re not going to fix the problem overnight, so it’s a process,” Tate said. “It’s a work in progress, so hopefully a year from now we can look back and see that we made a difference. Ten years from now we can look and see that we made a whole lot of difference. That’s all we can do, is just try.” Sheriff Tate is also working with Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts and Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews on a drug addiction recovery program called Celebrate Recovery. The next meeting is scheduled for August 21 at Evangel Worship Center in Marianna.