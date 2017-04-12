FATAL CRASH IN CRESTVIEW

The names have been released from Saturday morning’s fatal wreck in Crestview.

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol released Monday afternoon, 43-year-old Lori Ann Miller of Mary Esther was traveling southbound on Antioch Road around 4:55 a.m. in a 2004 Ford Ranger when she allowed the vehicle to cross the double yellow line and enter the northbound land. The right front of her truck collided with the right front of a 2004 Acura driven by 49-year-old Robert C. Reinert of Crestwood, Kentucky. Reinert died on the scene. His two passengers, his son 18-year-old Evan William Reinert and 18-year-old Trent Savage were transported to North Okaloosa Medical Center for minor injuries.

Miller suffered serious injuries and was transported to North Okaloosa and later to Fort Walton Beach Medical center, said Cpl. Cary Hurst of FHP.

Okaloosa County EMS field training officer Sgt. Samantha Diaz stayed with the two teens and helped coordinate efforts to get them back home with student paramedic Austin Turnbill. They were able to make arrangements to fly home via private plane from Destin Executive Airport and arrived in Kentucky by Saturday evening.

Charges are pending an investigation from FHP. The incident was not alcohol-related, the report said.