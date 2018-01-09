FATAL CRASH ON CAMP CREEK ROAD

On Monday, January 8th, at approximately 6:40 a.m., Russell Edwin Vanderford, age 57, of Panama City Beach, Florida, was driving his 1970 Toyota Land Cruiser west on County Road 30A near Camp Creek Road when he left the road on the northern shoulder. Mr. Vanderford over-corrected his Toyota Land Cruiser traveled into a ditch and started flipping. As the vehicle was flipping, Mr. Vanderford was thrown out of the Toyota Land Cruiser when it struck a tree. The vehicle finally stopped on its right in the northern shoulder of County Road 30A near Camp Creek Road. The injuries that Mr. Vanderford received were fatal. Mr. Vanderford was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The investigation is ongoing at the time of this report. We here WZEP-AM 1460 would like to stress how important it is to buckle up every time you or anyone else that gets into a vehicle should buckle up. Not only is it the law but it can save your life!

