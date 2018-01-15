FATAL CRASH ON COUNTY ROAD 393

On Friday, January 12th, at 7:25 p.m., Clayton Lambert of Crestview, Florida, age 29, was driving his 2014 Ford Fusion north on County Road 393. Clayton Lambert failed to negotiate the right-hand curve north of Jubilee Way. Mr. Lambert then drove in a southwesterly direction onto the east shoulder of the roadway. Mr. Lambert’s vehicle struck a tree which caused the Ford Fusion to roll multiple times before it came to a final rest on the passenger side facing east. Sadly, Clayton Lambert was pronounced dead on the scene by Okaloosa County EMS. At the time of this report, there is a Traffic Homicide Investigation underway.

Share This Post







