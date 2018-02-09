FATAL CRASH ON STATE ROAD 20

Thursday, February 8th, at 6:05 a.m., David Moore of Panama City Beach, Florida, age 64, was driving his 2004 Chevrolet Express west on State Road 20 near Burnham Road. A pedestrian man from Freeport, Florida, age 60, was walking on the north shoulder of State Road 20. The front right of the Chevrolet Express hit the pedestrian. When authorities arrived, they found Mr. Moore had received no injuries. However, the pedestrian was deceased on the scene. At the time of this report, the pedestrian’s next of kin has not been notified. The incident is currently under investigation and any updates will be provided as they become available.

Share This Post







