FATAL CRASH ON STATE ROAD 77

Saturday, January 27th, at 6:35 p.m., Encarnacion Burch, age 39, of Marianna, Florida, was driving her 2001 Suzuki Swift with passenger, Eddie Earnest, age 49, of Marianna, Florida, in the vehicle. Ms. Burch was driving south on State Road 77 in the southbound lane. When Ms. Burch came to the Grass Pond Road intersection, a pedestrian, Grady Frank Payne of Chipley, Florida, age 78, started to walk across the roadway in front of the Suzuki Swift. Ms. Burch was unable to avoid Mr. Payne, the front of the Suzuki Swift hit Mr. Payne. Sadly, Grady Frank Payne did not survive the crash. An alcohol test on both Encarnacion and Grady Frank Payne is pending. Ms. Burch and Mr. Earnest received no injuries from the crash. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to remind everyone to always look twice before crossing the road.

