FATAL WRECK IN WALTON COUNTY

Three people died and another person was critically injured in a two-car wreck late Friday night at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and County Road 283 in southern Walton County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred at 11:45 p.m. Friday when a 2003 Dodge Durango driven by 21-year-old Dustin Lee Dupree of Freeport, traveling north on State Road 283, ran a red light and struck a 2015 Subaru Outback traveling in the right-hand lane of U.S. Highway 98, according to an FHP report. Dupree and the driver of the Subaru, 43-year-old Robert Michael Brown of Destin, died in the wreck, according to the FHP report. Also killed in the wreck was a passenger in Brown’s vehicle, 44-year-old Meredith Margaret Snow of Destin, the FHP report noted. A passenger in Dupree’s vehicle, 25-year-old Brittany Elaine Spires of DeFuniak Springs, was taken by helicopter to Bay Medical Center in Panama City with critical injuries, according to the FHP report. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the initial wreck caused a second accident near the intersection. Details of that wreck were not immediately available.

Share This Post





