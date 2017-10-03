Latest News
FATAL WRECK KILLS PENSACOLA MAN

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say one Pensacola man is dead after crash in Escambia County. Patrick Michael Carr, 52, was traveling eastbound on Bellview Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday night. Another driver, Michael Brouwer, 54, was backing from a driveway onto Bellview Avenue. That’s when troopers say Carr collided into Brouwer’s Dodge Ram.Carr was pronounced dead on scene by Escambia EMS. Brouwer suffered no injuries.He also had a passenger who was not hurt. Charges for the fatal wreck are pending.
