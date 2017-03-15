Father and son arrested in burglary case

BonifayNow.com

On March 12 , Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of trespassers on Haskins Drive in Vernon. Once deputies arrived on scene, two males were attempting to leave.

A short investigation led to discover that Jeffrey Stanford,44, had broken into a storage building on the property. Stanford had removed tools and other items.

Jeffrey Stanford was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He is charged with burglary of a structure and driving while license suspended or revoked. Stanford also had three outstanding warrants out of Pulaski County, Tennessee for burglary, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000 and conspiracy of theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

The second subject was Stanford’s father, Alvin Stanford. After receiving verification of outstanding warrants from Pulaski County, Tennessee, the elder Stanford was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Alvin Stanford’s charges from Tennessee include: burglary, theft of property $10,000 to $60,000, and conspiracy of theft of property $10,000 to $60,000.

“According to the statements of both suspects to authorities, these individuals moved into the 3600 block of Holmes Valley Road approximately a month ago,” said Sheriff Kevin Crews. “Washington County citizens work hard for their belongings and we will work just as hard to put these would-be thieves where they belong.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.