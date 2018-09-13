FATHER AND SON ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES IN BONIFAY

A father and son from Bonifay were taken into custody Friday following a search warrant by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators arrested 27-year-old Emmanuel Shelton and 58-year-old Ricky Shelton after finding methamphetamine and prepackaged bags in a steel safe. Deputies also recovered marijuana, a rifle, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia inside the residence located at Tobe Retherford Road. Both men were charged with multiple offenses including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of state probation, and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

