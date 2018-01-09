FATHER KEVIN THOMAS JOHNSON 1958-2018

Father Kevin Thomas Johnson, age 59, passed away Monday, January 8, 2018. He was born December 2, 1958 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida to Raymond and Mildred Naughton Johnson.

Father Johnson began his early years of formation at St. Mary Catholic School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, a school he would later return as parochial vicar during his 30 years as a priest. Since May 8, 1987, the date of his ordination at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Pensacola, he has been assigned to six parishes throughout the diocese. His most recent assignment, starting in July 2012, was as pastor of St. Rita Catholic Church in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Christ the King Catholic Mission in Freeport, Florida. During this time, he was also Dean for the West-Central Deanery of the Catholic Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee. Prior to this assignment, he was the pastor of St. Louis Catholic Church in Tallahassee for 13 years. Father Johnson was also the parochial vicar at Pensacola’s Sacred Heart Cathedral and Nativity of Our Lord Parish as well as Blessed Sacrament parish in Tallahassee and at St. Mary. In addition to his parish assignments, Father Johnson has also served as the spiritual director for the Cathedral Deanery Parish Pro-Life Chairpersons Committee and the Pensacola Comitium of the Legion of Mary. He also has lent his talents to the Priests Personnel Board, Council of Priests, as chaplain to the Serra Club of West Florida, spiritual advisor of the House of St. Joseph the Workman, and dean for the Eastern Deanery. Father Johnson’s presence was also known in the educational field during his leadership as chaplain of Pensacola Catholic High School, campus minister for the University of West Florida, and chaplain for John Paul II Catholic High School. The Knights of Columbus also saw him as chaplain for the St. Mary’s Council and faithful friar for the Fr. Hugon Assembly.

Father Johnson was preceded in death by his father and mother and one brother Dennis Johnson.

Father Johnson is survived by his two brothers; Father Robert Johnson of Niceville, Florida, and Thomas “Tom” Johnson and wife Ana of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; three sisters, Sandra Simoes and husband Frank of Flower Mound, Texas, Kathy Schenkelberg and husband Al of Ft. Worth, Texas and Mary Johnson of Freeport, Florida.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM ~ Noon, with a rosary at 10:00 AM, on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at St. Rita Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will begin at noon also at St. Rita Catholic Church. Burial services will follow the mass at the Gulf Cemetery.

There will be a reception at St Rita Catholic Church following the burial service.

Flowers are being accepted or donations may be sent to the St. Rita Catholic Church Building Fund at 137 Moll Drive, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida 32459.

You may go online to view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guestbook at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.