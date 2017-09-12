FAYE MCGOWAN 1931-2017

Mrs. Faye McGowan, age 86, passed away Monday, September 11th, 2017. She was born on July 12th, 1931 in Holmes County, Florida, to J.C. and Minnie Lou Urquhart Paulk. Mrs. McGowan was a lifelong resident of Holmes County. She was Baptist by faith, and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member of the ladies’ prayer group. Mrs. McGowan was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed cooking for her family. She also enjoyed growing flowers, and working in her garden. Mrs. McGowan was preceded in death by her Father and Mother; her husband Jesse William McGowan of 32 years; one daughter, Joyce Merchant; one grandson, James Cory McGowan; three brothers, JP Paulk, Eugene Paulk, and Mark Paulk; and three sisters, Pearl Amerson, Mattie Lou Forehand, and Versie Amerson. Mrs. McGowan is survived by one son, Brother Larry McGowan and his wife Pam; one daughter, Sharon Gavin; one brother, Drew Paulk; one sister, Blondell Martin; six grandchildren, Shane McGowan and wife Denise, Shalee Powell and husband Dale, Josh McGowan and wife Wendy, Mandy Locke and husband Devin, Erik Merchant, Jesse Gavin and wife Misty; thirteen great-grandchildren, Faith, Emily, Marissa, Madison, Cease, Karson, Cy, Will, Korie, Alena, Kambrie, Piper, Ella; and one great-great-grandson Ridge. A time of visitation will be held at 1:00~2:00 PM, Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 2610 Oak Grove Road, Ponce De Leon, Florida, 32455. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 14th, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church, with Brother Larry McGowan and Brother Chris Carroll officiating.

Pallbearers will be Shane McGowan, Josh McGowan, Jesse Gavin, Craig Gavin, Boone Slay, Devin Locke, Paul Paulk, and Erik Merchant. Flowers are being accepted. Burial will follow in the New Ponce De Leon Cemetery.