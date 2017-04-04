FBC EASTER MUSICAL – “AMAZING LOVE, HOW CAN IT BE”

Within the heart of every believer is a story of how Christ has redeemed brokenness with transforming grace. This Easter season, First Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs invites you to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus paid and celebrate the freedom we know through His amazing love. Their musical, entitled “Amazing Love, How Can It Be” is this Palm Sunday at 6pm. It includes dramatic testimonies and songs from today’s top worship artists like Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, and Matt Redman. We invite you and your family to come together and lift up these songs that declare Christ’s power and remind us that, no matter what we face in life, He remains victorious. Don’t miss the musical “Amazing Love, How Can It Be” Sunday, April 9th at 6pm at First Baptist Church on Live Oak Avenue in DeFuniak Springs!

