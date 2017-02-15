FDLE TO REWARD TIPSTER

Since February 10, FDLE has been working to secure FDLE’s $10,000 portion of the reward for the individual who called 911 and provided the location of fugitives Boyette and Rice where they were apprehended by law enforcement.

A portion of the reward is not legally available due to the manner in which the call was received. But, The Santa Rosa County Crime Stoppers program did not stop there. We have been actively coordinating and facilitating the large payment of up to $16,000.00 of the total reward.

“Boyette and Rice remained elusive throughout the fugitive investigation. Their violent and cowardly crimes were abruptly ended because of an alert citizen and the cooperation between all investigative agencies and the success of the Crime Stoppers program,” stated Dominic Guadagnoli, Inspector for the US Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force in Pensacola.

Jack Massey, Special Agent in Charge at FDLE’s Pensacola Regional Operations Center, said: “The pattern of Boyette and Rice on the run made it clear there were likely to be additional murders. We are very grateful that they were apprehended due to the awareness and dedication of a citizen who spotted them and took immediate action to report it. FDLE was informed on February 10 of a person wishing to claim the reward, and we are confident awarding this individual is the right thing to do. This timely tip saved innocent lives.”

Crime Stoppers is committed to the anonymity of our tipsters. This case has opened discussions on the importance of our mission in which protecting the tipsters identity is the foundation of our organization.

The Santa Rosa Crime Stopper has been facilitating and coordination the payment of the reward dollars from these organizations.

A spokesman for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said, “We certainly believe the individual who called 911 saved lives and needs to be rewarded for their efforts.”