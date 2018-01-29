FDOT DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MEETING REMINDER

Tuesday, January 30th, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center located at 361 North 10th Street (Highway 83), DeFuniak Springs. There will be a public meeting held by Florida Department of Transportation on the U.S. 331 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study for Coy Burgess Loop Road to the Alabama State Line. Citizens in the DeFuniak Springs area are encouraged to attend this opportunity to express your concerns or ideas to FDOT. Representatives of FDOT will be present to discuss all the proposed improvements and answer questions. If anyone has questions, please contact FDOT Project Manager Peggy Kelley at (888)638-0250 Ext. 1517.

