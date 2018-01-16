FDOT REMINDER MEETING

On Thursday, January 18th, at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Florida Department of Transportation will be holding a meeting at the Paxton Agricultural Center at 22036 U.S. Highway 331 North. This is a public information meeting for the proposed improvements on the northern part of U.S. Highway 331 North for the residents in the Liberty fans North to the Alabama state line. There will be FDOT representatives at the meeting to discuss the proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments. If anyone has any questions, please call the FDOT Project Manager at (888) 638-0250. WZEP-AM 1460 would like to recommend that residents near U.S. Highway 331, North, attend.

