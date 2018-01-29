FDOT TRAFFIC ALERT

The following roads will have road work was done that include road restrictions and/or road closures. In Okaloosa County, State Road 189 will be resurfaced from Manring Drive to State Road 188. Crews will be working at the Clifford Street intersection grading and removing the median. This will be construction work from Monday, January 28th, to Thursday, February 1st, between 8:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. There will be an Intersection Improvement on State Road 189 at State Road 393. There will be intermittent and alternating westbound and eastbound road restrictions at Beal Parkway on Ewing Court to Water Street beginning Monday, January 29th, through Thursday, February, between 9:00 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Next, on Interstate 10 from East of County Road 189 to West of Yellow River. Intermittent alternating lane restrictions will be on the westbound and eastbound lanes for crews to perform asphalt and guardrail work. The road work will begin Monday, January 29th, and continue through Friday, February 2nd, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The U.S 98 widening will be from Airport Road to the Okaloosa/Walton County line, it is expected that there will be east and westbound lane closures from Henderson Beach State Park to Matthew Boulevard Monday, 29th, through Friday, February 2nd, between 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. There will be Lane Construction on U.S. 98 from St. Mary Avenue Southwest to 3rd Avenue Southwest, the eastbound inside lane will be closed Monday, January 29th, through Thursday, February 1st between 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. There will be Inside Lane Closure on State Road John Sims Parkway to Cedar Avenue, the westbound outside lane near the Cedar Avenue intersection will be closed Monday, January 29th, through Friday, February 2nd, between 8:00 p.m. to 5 a.m. Lastly, there will be widening construction on U.S. 98 from Emerald Bay to Tang-O-Mar Drive, alternating east and westbound lane closures can be expected from Tang-O-Mar Drive to the Okaloosa/Walton County line Monday, January 29th, through Thursday, February 1st, between 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

