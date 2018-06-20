FECAL BACTERIA PROMPTS HEALTH ADVISORIES FOR THREE OKALOOSA COUNTY PARKS

Three Okaloosa County swimming parks have been issued advisories after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water. The health advisories were issued Monday for Liza Jackson Park in Fort Walton Beach, Rocky Bayou State Park in Niceville and Clement Taylor Park in Destin. The health advisory is based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended standards for enterococci. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public. According to a press release, the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa) conducts bi-weekly saltwater beach water quality monitoring at 11 sites through the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. Samples are collected from March through the end of October.

