Now on the Felony Docket, all are to appear before Honorable Kelvin C Wells at the Walton County Courthouse. Donna Marie Adams, Jessica Marie Adams, Stephen Anthony Ainsworth, Michael Arizmendi, Thomas Wayne Bannin, Austin Thomas Bell, Barbara Louise Bell, Quinetarius Arnez Bell, Gerald Edward Bonds, Janice Mary Booker, Kenneth James Bradley, Norman Timothy Brown, Demetrius Lamon Caesar, Yasin Jamaal Casiano, John Claudio, Thomas Allen Clifton, William Howard Curry, Isaiah James Daniels, Joseph Matthew Derossett, Jason Michael Ellis, Heith Mallory Fountain, Aaron Eldon Michael Garner, James Nicholas Gibson, John Casey Green, Lisa Marie Hall, Matthew Phillip Harrison, Hawn J Elijah, Damian Hepburn, Terry Gordon Hinote, Jamie Joseph Hopkin, Monica Lynn Hudson, Tyler Bryan Hughes, Russell Earl Jordan, James Dustin Kingsley, Steve Randy Klaber, Richard Earl Larkins, Tyjuan James Lee, Blake Lanier Marquis, Christopher Joel Martin, Shane Allen Mcdaniel, William Scott Melcher, John Frank Newby, Donald Wane Pace, Michele Patrice Palumbo, Richard Augustus Pate, Jerry Anthony Rice, Virginia Anne Richard, Jason Lavon Rogers, Michael Wayne Sanders, Pamela Ann Schutte, Sara Rith Scruggs, April Marie Settles, Rodney Rodriquez Shipman, Daniel Joseph Smith, David Alan Smith, David Leroy Smith, Linda Faye Stowell, William Christopher Strickland, Shakeem Malik Thomas, Devan Raeshawn Welch, Jesse Rayndle Welch, Donald Foster Whitehead, Sunny Shere Wilkerson, Charlie James Williams, Travis Letaz Williams.

Bill Eddins, State Attorney for the First Judicial Circuit, announced that Henry A. Kelly, Jr. has entered a plea of no contest to a non-criminal infraction charging Kelley with violation of the Public Records Law. It is the State’s understanding that Kelley will be ordered to pay the statutory maximum fine of $500 to the Clerk of Court. The charge is based upon Kelley’s releasing of an Okaloosa County School District record regarding a complaint of misconduct against a school district employee before the investigation by the Okaloosa School District had been closed. The report was released on October 18th, 2017.