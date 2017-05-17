FHP CHARGES BONIFAY MAN WITH LEWD CONDUCT

A Bonifay man was naked and pleasuring himself while driving, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Troopers were sent to Interstate 10 in Jackson County after a caller complained about the alleged actions of 55-year-old Danny Lee Carroll. Troopers caught up to Carroll at Mile Marker 133 and searched his vehicle. They found marijuana inside and also obtained a sworn confession from Carroll.

Carroll is charged with less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, indecent exposure and lewd and lascivious behavior.