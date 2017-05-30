FHP INVESTIGATING DEADLY CRASH IN BAY COUNTY

A Georgia man was killed Saturday night when he was hit while changing a flat tire on Highway 231, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gonzella Yancie, 58, of Warner Robbins parked his Toyota Sienna on the shoulder of Highway 231 near Veal Road around 10:25 p.m.

While Yancie was changing his tire, troopers said he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado truck driven by Brandon Perry Luke, 19, of Tifton, Ga.

Bay County paramedics pronounced Yancie dead on scene. Troopers said charges in the wreck are pending further investigation.