FHP LOOKING FOR SUSPECT

Saturday, March 3rd, at 4:45 p.m., Jade R. Bieniak was driving her 2014 Ford Explorer with 4 other passengers inside her vehicle east on State Road 30. Due to traffic-stopping, Ms. Bieniak stopped as well. While waiting, another vehicle, a tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a utility trailer attached to back, tried to turn in front of Ms. Bieniak to access the parking lot of Stacy’s Fun In The Sun Pre-School. The driver of the truck did not turn wide enough, causing the utility trailer to collide with the rear of Ms. Bieniak vehicle. Both of the vehicles pulled into the parking of Stacy’s Fun In The Sun Pre-School to wait for law enforcement to arrive. However, the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado left a few minutes after without leaving the proper information with the woman he hit. The man is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is balding with a beard and works doing lawn maintenance and/or spraying pesticides. Both the tan Chevrolet Silverado and the utility trailer had Florida tags. If you have any information on the suspect, please contact Florida Highway Patrol at (850)617-2302.

