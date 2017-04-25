FHP MAKES TWO ARREST AFTER CHASE

BAY COUNTY, Fla. – Two people from the Tallahassee area are facing charges in Bay County for a theft in Pier Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said they initially attempted to stop a 2000 Infinity car on Highway 79 Friday for reckless driving. The driver Devrick J. Byrd, 23, of Monticello didn’t stop, continued northbound, and turned on County Road 388 where he eventually crashed the vehicle.

Byrd and some of the passengers ran from the crash site, according to troopers. A Bay County Sheriff’s K-9 and Panama City Beach Police helped locate the suspects.

During the crash investigation, troopers determined that Byrd and Carlosher Martina Johnson, 18, of Tallahassee were wanted for a theft in Pier Park.

Byrd was also charged with driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, and unlawful speed.