FHP SEEKING INFORMATION IN HIT AND RUN

At 3:16 p.m., Thursday, December 28, a mid 2000’s Dark Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling South in the inside lane on North Davis Highway approaching the intersection with Klinger Street. Pedestrian, Paula Clark, age 52 of Pensacola, was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk and a walk signal. The unknown driver of the vehicle did not yield the right of way in the crosswalk. This caused the right side of the vehicle to collide with the pedestrian’s left side. The Dark Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer continued to travel south on North Davis Highway leaving the scene of the accident as the pedestrian walked off the roadway into West Florida Hospital before emergency services arrived.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) needs your help locating the suspect vehicle and its driver. It is a Mid 2000’s Dark Blue Chevrolet Trailblazer with damage to its right side. The suspect driver appeared to be a white male, approximately 20-years old, and with red hair. Please help FHP by providing any information you might have regarding the suspect driver, suspect vehicle, or the accident, by contacting Trooper Timothy Brown in the Pensacola District Office at (850) 484-5000.