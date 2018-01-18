FHP TROOPERS ISSUED NARCAN

If anyone did not know, Naloxone, or most commonly known by the brand name, Narcan, is now being issued to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers as an effort to save the lives of those who have overdosed wherever they may be on Florida Highways. Florida Highway Patrol can use Narcan for overdose victims they see on patrol and also be able to help first responders who may have came into contact with and/or overcome by the effects of a dangerous opioid. Director of the Florida Highway Patrol Colonel Gene S. Spaulding stated, “FHP knows firsthand the seriousness of the opioid crisis and the department is taking the necessary steps to adapt our techniques and arm our Troopers with the tools that will ensure the safety of the public and FHP. With the rise of deaths associated with the use of Fentanyl and Carfentanil, it is important to have this antidote available to our troopers, who are often the first to arrive on the scene on Florida roadways.” WZEP-AM 1460 would like to commend Florida Highway Patrol for the efforts they are taking to save the life of those affected by deadly overdose on the Florida Highways.

