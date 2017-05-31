FIGHT LEADS TO MEMORIAL DAY MURDER

An ongoing fight between roommates led to a murder on Memorial Day, Bay County jail records show. David Bennett, 20, confessed to Bay County Sheriff’s investigators that he was angry with his roommate, 29-year-old Cody Darby, because Darby was doing drugs, bringing women to their home and not working.

According to an arrest affidavit Bennett and Darby argued frequently at their 11th Court home and on Monday they got into another verbal argument. After the argument, Bennett left the house and as he was driving his anger grew. Eventually, he drove to his mother’s house, grabbed a .410 shotgun and one bullet.

When investigators asked Bennett why he grabbed one bullet he replied, “because one bullet would do the job.” Bennett then returned to the home, told the woman sitting on the couch in his living room that he would not hurt her and then walked to Darby’s bedroom. Darby was laying on his bed and without saying a word, Bennett shot him in the face. “The defendant said once he shot him he checked to make sure he was not breathing then kind of cuddled him stating, ‘I’m sorry,'” the arrest affidavit states.

After also seeing that Darby was dead the woman inside the home called 911 and the two waited outside the home for deputies to arrive.

Bennett is expected to be in court Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with an open count of murder.