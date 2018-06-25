FINAL RULE TO IMPROVE COMMERCIAL REEF FISH LANDING COMPLIANCE AND PROVIDE FLEXIBILITY IN THE GULF OF MEXICO COMMERCIAL INDIVIDUAL FISHING QUOTA PROGRAMS

NOAA Fisheries announces new measures affecting commercial reef fish fishermen. The purpose of this action is to improve compliance and increase management flexibility in the Gulf of Mexico individual fishing quota (IFQ) programs. All owners or operators of a commercial reef fish permitted vessel landing any commercially caught, federally managed reef fish from the Gulf of Mexico will be required to provide an advance notice of landing at least 3 hours, but no more than 24 hours, prior to landing. This applies even if the reef fish landed are not part of the IFQ program. Landing must occur at approved landings locations. Any shares contained in IFQ accounts that have never been activated since January 1, 2010, will be returned permanently to NOAA Fisheries. If needed, NOAA Fisheries will be allowed to withhold the distribution of IFQ allocation equal to the amount of an expected commercial quota reduction on January 1, the beginning of the fishing year, but will distribute that allocation if the expected reduction does not take place by June 1 of that year. WHEN THIS RULE WILL TAKE EFFECT: The actions to return non-activated shares and withhold quota in the event of an anticipated quota decrease will be effective July 12, 2018. The advance notice of landing requirement will be effective January 1, 2019.

