FIRE CREWS BATTLE HOUSE FIRE ON WEST MAXWELL STREET

A fire investigation is underway on West Maxwell Street in Pensacola. First responders received a call on Sunday around 11:15 a.m. in reference to a house fire. The fire occurred at the 2800 block of West Maxwell and North U Street in Pensacola. According to fire officials, four people were inside the home when the fire erupted in the kitchen. Escambia County fire department reported they were able to contain the blaze within the kitchen, however, the area was heavily damaged. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Share This Post





