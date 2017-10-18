FIRE ON SOUTH NORWOOD

As Reported by Wolfgang Menser

Tuesday October 16th, a fire broke out in a home on South Norwood around 10:18 A.M. The cause of the fire was a pot of grease that caught flame while the woman was cooking, when the woman tried to move the pot of grease, she accidentally spilled it near the laundry room. The partially involved fire affected the laundry room, and left the rest of the house with smoke and heat damage. On the outside of the house, soot and ash can be seen around the windows. The woman was checked by EMS and cleared with no injuries. We’d like to give a special thanks to the Defuniak, Liberty, and Argyle Fire Departments

