Fire Rescue MSBU Hardship Waivers Available Through May 1st

The Fire Rescue Municipal Service Benefit Unit (MSBU) include the entire unincorporated area of Walton County and the incorporated areas of the City of Freeport, and the City of Paxton, less and except those lands within the boundaries of the Liberty, Argyle, and South Walton Independent Fire Districts.

The funds obtained from this MSBU help to fund the County’s Fire Rescue Department.

There is a hardship assistance provision in the Resolution for low income persons who are owners of homesteaded residential property with the financial burden created by the imposition of the Assessment. An owner of residential property who meets low income level and asset guidelines specified by the BCC shall be eligible to receive partial payment of the Fire Rescue Assessment by the County.

Applicants for this hardship assistance shall complete the Application for Hardship Assistance and provide written documentation satisfactory to the County Administrator’s office (Administration) by May 1st of each year in order to qualify for such assistance. If the owner qualifies, Administration sends a copy of the Hardship Application and approval letter to the Tax Collector’s office.

FIRE RESCUE ASSESSMENTS

FISCAL YEAR 2016-17

Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Dwelling Unit Residential $75.00 Non-Residential Property Use Categories Rate Per Square Foot Commercial $0.12 Industrial/Warehouse $0.01 Institutional $0.12 Land Property Use Categories Rate Agricultural/Vacant (Per Acre) $0.07