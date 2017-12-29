FIRE SAFETY TIPS FROM THE STATE FIRE MARSHAL

As reported by Wolfgang Menser

Here are some tips released by Chief Financial Officer State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis regarding fire safety for New Year’s. Only approved sparklers and fireworks purchased for approved agricultural or industrial purposes are legal in Florida. Anyone who chooses to use fireworks or sparklers should follow these six safety tips.

Only purchase sparklers from licensed vendors. Keep a fire extinguisher and water hose on hand, and a bucket of water available to fully extinguish used products. Never give fireworks to young children. Even sparklers can reach temperatures between 1,300 and 1,800 degrees, at least 200 degrees hotter than a standard butane lighter. Light only one item at a time and never attempt to re-light. Keep pets indoors and away from all fireworks. Never mix fireworks and alcohol.

Attend public fireworks show instead. Public displays are sponsored by communities and organizations across Florida.

Courtesy of the State of Florida Office of Chief Financial Officer State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis.