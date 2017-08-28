FLORALA POLICE SEARCHING FOR SHOOTING SUSPECT

Friday morning, Aug. 25, in Florala. The suspect was last seen operating a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, blue/grey in color, 4-door, with Alabama license plate # 5512AH6. Suspect’s name is Alex Daniels, DOB 1979 (Appx. 38 years old), 5’8″ – 150lbs. Florala Alabama Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurredmorning, Aug. 25, in Florala. The suspect was last seen operating a 1997 Pontiac Grand Prix, blue/grey in color, 4-door, with Alabama license plate # 5512AH6. Suspect’s name is Alex Daniels, DOB 1979 (Appx. 38 years old), 5’8″ – 150lbs.

The Suspect is believed to be from the Enterprise Alabama area. Police believe he may be attempting to travel to the Enterprise/ Samson/Kinston/Elba/New Brockton area BUT could be anywhere withing driving time of Florala Alabama. Suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and is wanted for questioning in the shooting of a female in Florala.

Police warn citizens to not attempt to make contact with this suspect. Please call 911 if you spot him or this vehicle.