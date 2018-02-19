FLORENCE P. RICHARDSON 1930-2018

Mrs. Florence P. Richardson passed away Friday, February 16, 2018, in North Okaloosa Medical Center just one week after her 88th birthday. She was born February 9, 1930, in Alabama the daughter of Grady and Alma Malloy Parrish. She graduated from Paxton High School with the Class of 1948 where she was a member of the Paxton Girls’ Basketball Team, winning the All District Championship. She worked for the Walton County School District, civil service on Eglin Air Force Base, Blue Motors and later at Danley Furniture Company. She helped form the Mossy Head Water Works and in its early stages, she collected water bill payments in her own home. She was on the board of ARC and also served as Secretary and Bookkeeper for New Harmony Baptist Church from 1974 until 1986. Florence was an active member of OES, DeFuniak Chapter 115 until ill health prevailed. She and her husband were active, faithful members of New Harmony Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Jerry Parrish.

Among survivors are her husband, Doyle Richardson, her son Donnie and wife Sharon and her daughter Linda. Her grandsons Aaron and Matthew, her brother Lawrence “Tom” Parrish and wife Rosa and her sisters-in-law, Merle Yates and husband Coy and Jimmy Richardson also survive.

Those asked to serve as pallbearers are Chester Wilkerson, Jimmy Norris, Martin Tucker, Larry Geoghagan, Wayne Malloy and Alan Yates. Honorary pallbearers, Ronnie Earley, DeWayne Bunge, Lewis Thorn, Larry Hunt and Tom Terrel. Floral arrangements are being accepted. A time of visitation will be Monday, February 19, 2018, from 10 until 11 A.M. in New Harmony Baptist Church with the funeral beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Todd Camp officiating. Burial will follow in the Richardson Family Plot in Crowder Church Cemetery.