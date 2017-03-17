FLORENTINE SUMMERFIELD PLUMMER

1936 – 2017

Florentine Summerfield Plummer passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in DeFuniak Springs. She was born October 17, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois and was Catholic by faith. In 2004, Florentine moved from Chicago and settled in DeFuniak Springs. She enjoyed drawing, sewing, crocheting, art, calligraphy, music, hummingbirds, puzzles, watching birds around the bird feeders, and spending time with her family. When Florentine retired from retail sales, she spent years volunteering at local agencies. She considered the Chautauqua Rehab and Nursing Center her home, where she resided from 2010 until her death.

She is preceded in death by her son, Aaron Summerfield and her husband Robert Plummer.

Florentine is survived by her daughter-in-law, Jean Summerfield; three grandsons, Ricky Howell and wife Chrissy, Bobby Howell and wife Jodi, and Cory Howell and wife Jessica; seven great-grandchildren, Allyson, Andrew, Lucas, Paige, Preston, Kiera and Rayna; and one great-great-grandson, Camden; her Aunt Betty and numerous cousins in California and the Karuba family of Chicago.

A celebration of Florentine’s life will be held Friday, March 17, 2017 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs 32433, beginning at 6:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Flowers are being accepted.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the employees of the Chautauqua Rehab and Nursing Facility for their professionalism and dedication.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family atwww.daviswatkins.com

Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home.