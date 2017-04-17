FLORIDA BARBER KILLED FOR REFUSING $2 HAIRCUT

The owner of a Mount Dora, FL barber shop was killed Friday after refusing to cut a customer’s hair for $2, witnesses said.

According to witnesses, the shooter came into the shop earlier in the day asking for a $2 haircut. When the victim, who has not been identified, refused, the man left but later returned armed with a gun.

After shooting the barber, the gunman was seriously injured by someone inside the barber shop, witnesses said. The shooter, who was also not identified, was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment.