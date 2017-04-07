FLORIDA COULD PUSH AHEAD WITH AN OVERHAUL OF SCHOOL TESTS

Florida could push ahead with a dramatic overall of school tests under a far-reaching bill now moving into the state Senate. Florida could push ahead with a dramatic overall of school tests under a far-reaching bill now moving into the state Senate.

State senators crafted the proposal together amid arguments over how much testing should be allowed in the state’s public schools. The Senate Education Commission voted for the bill this past Monday .

The measure would eliminate four end-of-year exams that are now required in civics, United States history, geometry and Algebra II. The legislation would allow school districts to use pencil and paper tests instead of requiring students to take tests online. The bill also pushes back the date of when the state’s high-stakes test is given to the last three weeks of the school year.

Florida’s main tests are now given anywhere from late Februrary to early May.